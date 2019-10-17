Sola Ojo, Kaduna

1 Division Nigeria Army Kaduna yesterday empowered 345 youths and women after four months of training on skill acquisition in Kaduna.

The 345 beneficiaries, who were trained on tailoring, catering, Information Communication Technology, shoe-marking, hairdressing and electrical works under 2019 Headquarters, 1 Division Barack’s Youth Empowerment /Skill Acquisition Training were equipped with starter packs worth millions of Naira.

The beneficiaries, who are between 18 and 25, were been trained as part of the efforts of the Division to keep them away from social vices.

The General Officer Commanding, (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Faruk Yahaya, at the graduation ceremony held at 2 Battalion, Ribadu Cantonment, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of what is given to them.

The army boss said the programme is in line with the Chief Of Army Staff, Barrack Investment Programme.