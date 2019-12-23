Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army has announced the extension of some of its operations and exercises across the country.

It listed the exercises as Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo 1 and Crocodile Smile IV, stating they’ve been extended from December 23, 2019 to January 7, 2020.

The army said the extension was necessitated by the tremendous successes recorded across the country.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Saghir Musa, in a statement issued in Abuja, said: “Owing to the tremendous successes recorded in the ongoing Operations/Exercises across the country especially in the aspect of Exercise positive identification, the Nigerian Army (NA) has extended the deadline for the conduct of Exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo 1 and Crocodile Smile IV from the December 23, 2019 to January 7, 2020.

“Recall that in her spirited efforts to combat insecurity across the nation, the NA, through a press release made on September 25, 2019, alerted members of the public of the commencement of the said routine exercises in the different regions of Nigeria.

All the exercises were scheduled to be conducted concurrently from October 7, 2019 to December 23, 2019.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, wishes to reassure the good citizens of our country of the army’s unwavering resolve to protect lives and properties of all law abiding citizens. He deeply appreciates the tremendous support and understanding of all Nigerians during the conduct of Exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo 1 and Crocodile Smile 1V across the country so far and solicits same support as the Exercises run through the said extension period.”