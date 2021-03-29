BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) said it has listed the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration (NASFA) as one the tertiary institution in Nigeria to benefit from it mutual agreement programme with higher institutions in Nigeria.

The President of ICAN Mrs. Onome Joy Adewuyi who made the revelation said ICAN will be opening up the student special programme which will also be introduced for the NASFA to enable a lot of its members in the accounting profession become chartered accountants.

She spoke while being received by the officials of the NASFA at its headquarters in Apapa, adding that the ICAN is moving for a review in the curriculum of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to enable more accountants to become chartered.

The ICAN President also revealed that talks have reached advance stage for the opening of a special university to teach accounting and management and to enable ICAN members who want to progress in their chosen field to do so with ease.

She commended the Nigerian Army for churning out qualified accountants from NASFA, explaining that it is on record that military personnel who were members of ICAN had performed creditably well within the institute.

She called on more military personnel who are accountant to join the governing council, eulogizing Major General Sebastian Owuama, AVM Adamu and Commander Godmin Obaje, whom she said have done well and had projected the Armed Forces well in the accounting profession.

She said that while it is on record that the Nigerian Army ensures security of lives and property of Nigerians, the NASFA and accountants in the military also ensure proper record keeping for national development, adding that auditing, investigation and forensic analysis support growth and development.

Earlier the commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, Brigadier General Lawrence Isama called for stronger partnership with ICAN to help turn out highly skilled professionals for the Armed Forces and sister agencies in the field of accounting.

He said that working with ICAN will not only boost the morale of students but will also promote their interest in the accounting profession.

The Commandant said that the visit of the ICAN president will not only bring both organisation closer, but will provide veritable platform for big opportunities and interaction.