By Philip Nwosu

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) said it has listed the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration (NASFA) as one the tertiary institutions in Nigeria to benefit from its mutual agreement programme with higher institutions in the country.

The President of ICAN Mrs. Onome Joy Adewuyi, who made the revelation said ICAN will be opening up the students special programme which will also be introduced for the NASFA to enable a lot of its members in accounting profession become chartered accountants.

She spoke while being received by NASFA at its headquarters in Apapa, where also explained that the ICAN was moving for a review of the curriculum of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to enable more accountants to become chartered.

The ICAN President also revealed that talks have reached advanced stage for the opening of a special university to teach accounting and management and to enable ICAN members who want to progress in their chosen field to do so with ease. She commended the Nigerian Army for churning out qualified accountants from NASFA, explaining that it was on record that military personnel who were members of ICAN had performed creditably well within the institute. She called on more military personnel in the accounting profession to join the Governing Council, while eulogising Major General Sabastine Owuama, AVM Adamu and Commander Godmin Obaje, who she said have done well and had projected the Armed Forces well in the accounting profession.