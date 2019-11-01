The Nigerian Army is focused on crushing insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements, to make the country a safe place for all, General Officer Commanding, Kaduna, Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has said.

Yahaya, while launching Exercise Ayem Apkatuma on Thursday in Minna, Niger State, said the goal was to end kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and other criminal activities.

He commended the personnel of other services for their cooperation and collaboration in the fight against banditry in Niger. Yahaya appealed to members of the public to offer useful information toward achieving results from the exercise.

Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello, in his remarks, said the state would support security agencies to enhance their activities.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government Ibrahim Matane, the governor appealed to residents to cooperate with the military in their operation to keep the state safe.

Bello also commended the military for their doggedness and commitment towards finding a lasting solution to security challenges in the country, saying Exercise Ayem Apkatuma was timely and would complement government’s efforts in improving security in Shiroro, Rafi and Magama local government areas.

“The combined operation will shore up efforts to rid the state of criminal elements,” Matane said.