Ben Dunno, Warri

A desperate attempt by hoodlums to free the inmates at the Warri Correectional Centre, popularly known as the Okere prisons in heart of Warri South Local Government area of Delta state, yesterday, was averted by a team of soldiers deployed to the scene.

Scores of the hoodlums brandishing all sorts of sophisticated weapons were reported to have marched to the Correctional facility at about the mid day and over powered the prison internal security and wardens who had been on guard at the facility.

Acting swiftly on the distress call from the prison controller, the Commander Sector 1, Operation ‘Delta Safe’, Col, Sanni Amed, immediately led a team of his men to the arena on a rescue mission.

The timely arrival of the soldiers to the scene was said to have averted another national embarrassment of yet another prison break barely four days to the Benin jail break by the same hoodlums.

In the course of dispersing the invaders there was sporadic gunshooting by the soldiers to wade off the hoodlums who despite the series of warning shots were still determined to have access to the facility to set the inmates free.

But on sensing that the troop were out on a serious mission, the invaders had to immediately beat a retreat and ran for their dear lives to enable the soldiers have total control of the prisons facility.

Further investigations revealed that all the 107 inmates have been contained in their cages within the facility as at the time of filing the report while normalcy had returned to the Okere area of the city.

One of the three (3) hoodlums who were reported to have sustainsed bullet injuries during the melee was reported to have died on the spot while the remaining two were being attended to in a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, residents of Okere area had commended the soldiers under the Sector 1 Command, led by Col. Sanni Amed, for their professionalism in bringing the situation under control and thereby restoring sanity to the area.

Also yesterday a Petroleum tanker that was reported to have crushed one of the #EndSARS protesters to death at the Effurun Roundabout in Uvwie Local Government Area, was razed by scores of irate protesters at the scene of the accident.

At the DSC Roundabouts close to Ebrumede police station, the protesters were seen to have blocked the expressway burning tyres at strategic points along the high ways.

Meanwhile, the Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, had imposed a 48hours curfew on the state starting from 6pm today, Thursday (October 22, 2020) as part of the measure to reduce further breakdown of law and order in the state.