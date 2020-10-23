Ben Dunno, Warri

A desperate attempt by hoodlums to free the inmates at the Warri Correectional Centre, popularly known as the Okere Prisons in heart of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, was averted by a team of soldiers deployed to the scene

Scores of the hoodlums brandishing all sorts of sophisticated weapons were reported to have marched to the Correctional facility at about the mid day and over-powered the prison internal security and wardens who had been on guard at the facility.

Acting swiftly on the distress call from the prison controller, the Commander Sector 1, Operation ‘Delta Safe’, Col, Sanni Amed, immediately led a team of his men to the arena on a rescue mission.

The timely arrival of the soldiers to the scene was said to have averted another national embarrassment of yet another prison break barely four days to the Benin jail break by the same hoodlums.