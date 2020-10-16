The Nigerian Army said it has taken delivery of more sophisticated platforms and war equipment to tackle prevailing security challenges.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, who made this known recemtly, said, while some of the platforms were procured from foreign sources, others were sourced through local ingenuity and collaborations.

Buratai stated this at the opening of the Chief of Army Staff’s combined first, second and third quarter conference, in Maiduguri, Borno State. He said the equipment boosted army operations.

He listed the equipment to include “the VT4 and FT1 tanks, the KIA light tactical vehicles, as well as the SH2 and SH5 self-propelled artillery guns. Post-treatment training is ongoing on this equipment and they would soon be inducted into the theatre.

“The Nigerian Army received some armoured personnel carriers from Jordan and we are expecting the delivery of other major capabilities.

“Furthermore, through local ingenuity, Nigerian Army facilitated the production and delivery of the pro-force MRAPs, Ezugwu MRAPS as well as the Conqueror and Champion barriers.

“Despite teething challenges in the innovation, these platforms have no doubt enhanced the effectiveness of our troops across various theatres.

“We will continue to work assiduously to ensure that we support all operations with equipment and platforms.”

Buratai urged the commanders to ensure judicious deployment of the assets in order to justify the huge resources expended on them by the Federal Government. He said the ongoing operations to curtail the activities of criminals have witnessed tremendous successes.

Buratai, while noting that the military has done well in curtailing the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers, as well as farmer-herder clashes and other criminal activities, urged the field commanders to sustain the tempo of their operations to ensure total decimation of all inimical forces across the country.

Specifically, he said the Nigerian Army has done well in Operation Lafiya Dole and the recently launched Operation Sahel Sanity in the North0West to rid the Katsina-Zamfara corridors of marauding bandits: “Similarly, Operation Hadarim Daji is very active in other parts of the 8 Division area of operation in order to curb incessant farmers-herders’ clashes.

“Also, since its establishment with headquarters in Doma, the 4 Special Forces Command, in conjunction with the Guards Brigade, has conducted impactful operations in Nasarawa State.”

While paying tribute to fallen officers and soldiers, who lost their lives during the operations, Buratai said the army put in place elaborate housing programme for their families, adding that comprehensive medical treatment for all wounded personnel would be accorded the highest priority.

He said the ongoing construction of the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Maiduguri and Abakiliki in Ebonyi State was embarked upon to address such cases.

The army chief commended the media and public for their understanding and positive change of perception regarding the Nigerian Army, adding that the media remained a powerful force in ensuring a progressive society.

He stressed the need for enhanced collaboration in tackling security challenges through positive, constructive and conscious media reportage.

Buratai also commended the collaboration of sister services and other security agencies, and called for more support towards making the country safe for all.

GOC, 81 Division, visits AIG Zone 2, harps on synergy

The Nigerian Army has promised to sustain its collaboration with the Nigeria Police in overcoming the security challenges in the country.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Godwin Umelo, made the pledge when he visited the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, Illiyasu Ahmed, in his office recently.

Umelo, while noting the importance of the collaboration, described the roles of the police and the army as interwoven and stressed the need to sustain the synergy to close the gaps that may arise from time to time.

He said his visit was in furtherance of the synergy to ensure the security and protection of life and property of Nigerians.

Ahmed reiterated the commitment of the zonal command to continue to partner with the Nigerian Army in combating crime and criminality towards ensuring security of life and property.

Banditry will soon end – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has said that the banditry ravaging parts of the North-West would soon be over.

He said he was confident that peace would soon return to the North-West region because of the dedication, commitment, determination and professionalism of soldiers engaged in the anti-banditry operations.

The army chief, who stated this when he paid an operational visit to troops, charged them to maintain the tempo even as he commended them for operating in compliance within their constitutional responsibility.

While charging them to maintain the tempo, Buratai scored the operation high, saying it has recorded tremendous achievements in a short time.

He commended the media for their support and cooperation with the military in disseminating its activities to the general public and called on the public not to shield any criminal, as the army, in collaboration with other security agencies, was working round the clock to end terrorism and other violent crimes bedevilling the Nigeria.

Edo/Ondo polls: Soldiers lauded for professionalism

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their display of professionalism in the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Buratai said their performance was adjudged satisfactory and highly commended by all sections of the society.

He said their conduct was in tune with his strategic directive for 2020 which is to “Sustain the professionalism and responsiveness of the Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.’’

He said he was happy that his directive on professional conduct was permeating through the ranks as was evident during the recent conduct of Operation Safe Conduct in Edo State.

He said: “This is the standard that must be upheld always.

“We must continue to chart progressive paths towards tackling the security challenges confronting the nation.”