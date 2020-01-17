The Nigerian Army now has a world-class medical centre of excellence to take care of its sick and wounded personnel. Aside from caring for its personnel, it is expected that the United Nations would refer serious medical cases from peacekeeping missions in Africa to the facility.

Before now, the Nigerian Army said it spent millions of naira on referrals to non-military medical facilities within and outside the country as a result of the increase in casualty rate recorded especially from Operation Lafia Dole and other theatres of operations in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facility, also known as the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, said the project, which started in 2009, under the leadership of Lieutenant-General Abdulrahaman Dambazau, suffered setbacks owing to other priorities and operational exigences in the North East.

He noted that the army had to look inward to reverse the trend: “The high rate of medical bills the Nigerian Army was incurring from referrals to non-military medical facilities both within and outside the country as a result of increase in casualty rate from Operation Lafia Dole and other theatres across the country, however, made the Nigerian Army to look inward.

“In looking inward, we realised we have what it takes to reverse medical tourism, as being championed by President Muhammadu Buhari, and have the means to upgrade our facility to a UN Level IV hospital, where the UN could refer serious medical cases from peacekeeping missions across Africa for world-class medical attention.”