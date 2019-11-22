Nigerian Army has distributed several materials necessary for the use of the pupil and students of schools situated inside Takwa Bay, an Island situated in the outskirt of Victoria Island, in Lagos.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the force, Major General Olu Irefin who led officers of the division to carry out the Corporate Social Responsibility in line with recently launched EXERCISE CROCODILE SMILE 4, initiated to train officers and men of the Division and to rid the division’s area of responsibility of criminals and pipeline vandals.

Presenting the educational materials to students of Government Secondary School Takwa Bay, the GOC urged the students and pupil of the schools to ensure good use of the materials provided to them, adding that the exercise was done in line with Exercise Crocodile Smile 4 was initiated to ensure security for Lagos and Ogun during the yuletide season.

The elated students thank the Nigerian Army and sang in appreciation of the gesture, while the Principal of the Schools and Director of Education Ministry of Education in Lagos state Mr. Ayodeji Ademiluyi called also appreciated the gesture of the Nigerian Army.

He called on the government to come to their aid and ensure the provision of perimeter fence for the school to ensure the safety of students.

He said while the Nigerian Army remained on the Island, the security of lives and property of the residents are assured , but added that the building of a perimeter fence around the school will prevent invasion by hoodlums.

The Nigerian Army had flagged off Exercise Crocodile Smile 4 in Lagos and Ogun states, warning criminals in these states to vacate or be crushed.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai gave the warning on Tuesday saying his men working under the Exercise Crocodile Smile 4, will not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with criminals, including armed robbers, pipeline vandals within the Lagos and Ogun states axis.

He said Exercise Crocodile Smile 4 will be conducted in line with military constitutional role of conducting internal security operation in aid of civil authority, adding that the exercise will dovetail into real-time operations at any moment a potent threat is encountered.

Also medical outreach was initiated by the Nigerian Army Medical Corps led by Colonel Oladare Oni, where over 1000 women and children were given free treatment and other medical supplies, including mosquito nets and drugs to take care of the ailment.