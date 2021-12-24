General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, T. A. Lagbaja, yesterday, said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s commitment to the affairs of the division is a manifestation of the cordial relationship existing between the state government and the military.

Lagbaja, who made the remark during the finals of the inaugural GOC and Chairperson of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) 82 Division football competitions for male and female football teams at the Abakpa Cantonment football pitch, Enugu, appreciated Ugwuanyi for attending the sporting event.

The male final match between Dragons Football Club (FC), 82 Division and Noble Great Achievers FC (host community) was kicked off by Ugwuanyi after other official formalities.

The GOC said: “This competition is part of our Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities aimed at promoting cordial relationship between the barracks and our host communities.”

The GOC stressed that the two-week football competition would help to channel youthful energies from crimes and other misdemeanours to productive endeavours, and commended the governor for identifying with the noble aims of the event.

Governor Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the event which, he said, was part of promoting military/civilian relationship, particularly in the Abakpa and Emene communities, pointing out that Enugu State enjoys support and goodwill of the military, especially the Nigerian Army, and other security agencies.