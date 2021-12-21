The Nigerian Army, yesterday, graduated no fewer than 525 combat troops to be deployed to various theatre operations across the country.

Addressing graduates at the Nigerian Army Training Camp in Kachia, Kaduna State, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya, said the army had recently acquired military hardwares to achieve the desired effects in combating insecurity.

The COAS charged the troops to safeguard the military assets against all adversaries.

He said the training was organised for selected young soldiers of 80 Regular Recruit Intake, along with requisite command and control elements to produce agile, highly skilled and competent troops for the conduct of cohesive unit operations.

The COAS noted that the training has equipped the troops with the skills and competencies required to efficiently execute varying scales of operations in the defence of Nigeria.

“The training you have undergone is one of such arrangements which I am optimistic has enhanced the combat readiness of the Nigerian Army, and will improve its overall operational efficiency, in due course.

“You have been instilled with warrior ethos, especially the ability to shoot to kill as well as physical and mental toughness, amongst other attributes.

“I am, therefore, confident that the newly acquired skills will be well utilised in tackling insurgency, banditry and other criminal activities hampering the peace and stability of our beloved nation,” he said.

Yahaya said he would continue to ensure more robust training arrangements, while consolidating existing ones to improve the manpower capacity of the service.

He charged the troops on effective application of the skills they acquired in the planning and conduct of operations across the country.