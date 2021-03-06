From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Sixty–seven soldiers of the Nigerian Army wounded in action while participating in Operation Lafiya Dole’s combat operations have completed training in computer repair and Close Circuit Television (CCTV) operations from the Physical and Rehabilitation Centre, located inside 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

Fifty of them had four months of intensive training in computer repair and operation, while the remaining 17 had three months of intensive training in Close Circuit Television (CCTV) operations, An official said.

They are to be given a laptop computer each, subject to approval by the Army authority.

Acting Chief Medical Director, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, Colonel Augustine Omogbethai, said the graduating soldiers are expected to be redeployed back to their various units to offer supports in their new areas of expertise since they may no longer be efficiently fit for combat operations.

The colonel noted that the training might not address their physical and psychological needs by 100 per cent, but, will certainly make them productive once again when they are back in their respective units.

“These are soldiers in their prime – some 20, 23, 27 who sustained various degrees of injury. We give them the best drugs and good feeding to ensure rapid healing. But, you will agree with me that there are certain injuries you will sustain during combat and no matter what you do, you still need to address the minds of these war veterans.

“We have to also address their efficiency in terms of productivity. Yes, we have a team of psychologists and psychiatrist experts here at the facility. But, we realised that may not be enough until we help them to remain relevant to their families and also to the Nigerian Army and the land they are serving.

“We then came up with an idea to roll out certain skills ranging from computer training to printing, to CCTV operations with freedom of choice on what they want to do. We also understand the risk involved if we are to train them outside the hospital facility and we came up with a centre within the hospital where we trained them.”