Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army is holding an obstacle crossing competition for its personnel in the ranks of Corporal and below.

The competition is the climax of week-long activities to test the capability of soldiers responsible for the security of and protection of the President, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its surrounding states.

Some of the competition to test the capabilities of the soldiers include skills at arms, map reading, day navigation, cross country and obstacle crossing.

The week-long event is being competed for by the five units under the brigade, the Guards Battalion and the Guards Brigade Garrison.

The competition is being attended by senior officers from the Army Headquarters.

The Guards Brigade has Brigadier-General Umar Tama Msa as commander.