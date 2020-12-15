From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The 13th Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Calabar has nabbed over14 suspected criminals in Cross River.

The suspects comprise 13 males and one female and were arrested by the OP Akpakwu have been handed over to the Cross River State Command of the Nigerian Police.

Speaking while handing over the suspects, the Commander of the 13 Brigade, Brigadier General Muhammed Aminu Abdullahi, said the suspects were arrested at various occasions within the past few weeks.

Brigadier Abdullahi, who spoke through the OC 13 Brigade Military Police, Major Samuel Peluola, listed the suspects to include Charles Akpan Sunday, Azeez Lasisi, Kelvin Bassey, Gabriel Okon, Christopher Edem, Freedom Umoh, Etim Itam and Effiong Inyang.

Others are Saviour David, Benjamin Daniel, Isaac Michael, Augustine Imeh, Jeremiah Archibong and Magdalene Edem.

Giving details of their crime, he said “Charles Sunday’s house was searched on 15th November 2020 at about 1055 hours and a locally made pistol was found on him.

“Similarly, Azeez Lasisi, Kelvin Bassey Effiom, Gabriel Okonwere arrested in a hotel in Calabar.

“Their arrest followed a tip off by the hotels proprietor and on getting to the scene, blood stains were observed, the robbers were with cutlasses and confessed to be members of Baga cultist group.

“Freedom Umoh and Etim Itam were arrested on the 7th of December following a tip off by youths of the community and they confessed to being members of Baga Cult and armed robbers.

“Effiong Inyang and saviour David were arrested on their way from their shrine to their residence and during stop and search assorted charms were found on their possession.

“Benjamin Stephen, Isaac Michael and Augustine Imeh were arrested at Oban during a stop and search duty and were found with one locally made pistol while Jeremiah Archibong is a member of a five man gang that robbed a house at Afokang street”.

While handing over the suspects and exhibits to the Nigeria Police for further investigation, he called on the police to furnish the Brigade Headquarters with the outcome of their actions to enable them update their crime record.

In her reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo said the OP Akpakwu is bearing fruits.

She said the police will carry out due investigations and prosecute the culprits.