From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The 2022, Army Headquarter Garrison(AHQG), Corporal and Below competition aimed at testing the proficiency and endurance and capabilities of troops has commenced in Abuja.

The competition which is taking place at the Mogadishu cantonment has soldiers drawn from the branches and Departments of Army Headquarters.

The weeklong competition will feature Map Reading, Reading Work, Point to Point Exercise, Range Classification (Weapon Handling/Shooting Exercise), Obstacle Crossing, Swimming, Drill Competition and Physical Fitness which involves 3.2kilometres endurance run.

Declaring the competition open at the Mogadishu cantonment parade ground, the Garrison Commander, Major General KN Garba, while noting that the week-long competition is aimed at testing and building on the endurance capabilities of troops, urged them to take the training exercise seriously especially at this time time when the country is experiencing various form of security challenges.

He said the competition is also aimed at improving the leadership qualities, organizational abilities and the level of initiative amongst Corporal’s and below.

Represented by the Garrison Training Officer, Brigadier General Lawal at the occasion,Gen Garba, while expressing the hope that at the end of the exercise, troops team spirit would have improved said, “I expect your ettiquette and knowledge to also improve.

Also speaking, the Special Guest of Honour Brigadier General Ogbole Audu James, who is also the Garrison Finance Officer, reminded the soldiers that training remains the bedrock of professionalism in all armies across the world and that Nigerian Army cannot be an exception.

James, said the Corporals and below competition was very important because at every point of need, they along with other NCOs are in the frontline of those deployed to restore sanity and stability.

He said “One of the reasons why you should take this competition seriously, is that it makes you a better soldier. It is not for you to come first and it is also not for you to come last. It is to ensure your mental, physical fitness as well as your ability to make good leadership choices when you find yourself in such position”.

He said to ensure troops remain in top most form, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has place top priority on and made adequate funds available for that purpose.

The weeklong trainings exercise ends on Friday.