Molly Kilete, Abuja

A four day competition for Corporals and ranks below is about to commence at the Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQG) in Abuja.

The competition which is taking place at the Mogadishu Cantonment, is aimed at improving the leadership qualities, organizational ability and the level of initiative amongst the participating soldiers..

The 4-day competition, which will begin with a drill, is expected to feature weapon handling, shooting, obstacle crossing, and map reading, among other tests of skill.