Molly Kilete, Abuja

A two-day summit on terrorism, insurgency and electoral violence in Nigeria is currently holding at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) in Abuja.

The summit, organised in conjunction with the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD), is focusing on the role of the security agencies in tackling insecurity in the country.

The two-day summit is being attended by members of the academia, National Assembly members, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Judiciary, Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs), the military, Nigeria Police Force, DSS, paramilitary and auxiliary security agencies.

Some of the lectures to be presented during the summit include: Combating electoral violence, electoral violence, vote buying and Nigeria’s future election; the way forward, the shift of electoral outcome from the polling booths to the court; a post marten, electoral framework as a recipe for conducting credible elections in Nigeria.

Others are: Terrorism, insurgency, electoral violence and extremism as a security threat in Nigeria? Addressing challenges of electoral violence in Nigeria, among others.

Former INEC chairman Attahiru Jega, is among some of the scholars billed to make presentations at the summit.

The summit, which is being attended by top military officers, is being chaired by Professor Ibrahim Gambari.