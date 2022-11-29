From Molly Kilete, Lagos

A 2-day workshop/conference to sensitize army officers on screening in preparation for the upcoming recruitment exercise for members of 84 Regular Recruitment Intake has opened in Abuja.

The conference organized by the Army Headquarters Department of Army Recruitment Resettlement and Reserve (DARR/R), is aimed at equipping the officers and other stakeholders with the necessary knowledge on how to conduct seamless recruitment to ensure only competent candidates into the service.

The workshop with the theme “Optimizing Capacity for Competence and Skills Identification in Nigerian Army Recruitment is being attended by personnel of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Directorate of Army Physical Training among other stakeholders.

In his address at the occasion, the Chief of Administration Army, represented by the Director Manpower Major General Ibrahim Mohammed Jalo, who reminded the participants of the importance of their assignment, urged them to be professional in their selection and ensure the recruitment of professionals across the 36 States of the federation and Federal Capital Abuja in the protection of territorial integrity of Nigeria.