From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Acting Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital (44NARH), Kaduna, Colonel Stephen Onuchukwu, yesterday hinted that the facility had successfully treated more than 7,000 officers and soldiers wounded in action since counterinsurgency operations began some years back.

This is also as President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, assured the Nigerian armed forces that the National Assembly would do everything possible to increase resources for its operations to enable them protect the territorial integrity of the country, while reducing casualty on the part of the troops.

Briefing the Senate president and his entourage during an official visit to the hospital as part of the activities marking the second anniversary of the Senate, the acting CMD said the facility was improving its services to both the military and civilian populace.

He said: “Most of such wounded officers and soldiers especially from the frontlines are brought to Kaduna for treatment where we prioritise their medical need and prepare those that require surgery within 24 hours.

“There has been a kind of cultural shift in the past few days. Initially, most of the amputees were no longer useful but with the improved services, most of them are still being retained and trained in computer hardware repair, among others, to enable them fit into new office engagement.

“We have enhanced programmes helping the amputees that will enable them to work as non-combatants.

“For now, more than 7,000 of them have passed through the hospital within the period of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations,” he said.

In his remarks, the Senate president said: “We will make conscious efforts to pay a physical visit to the military across the country. We are here to show compassion and empathy to people who have given everything to defend the territorial integrity of the country.”