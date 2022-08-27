The Nigerian Army on Saturday inaugurated a 120,000 litre rural water scheme at Lassa community in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno.

Inaugurating the project, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya said that over N56 million was expended on the project as part of the Nigerian Army corporate social responsibility.

Faruk, represented by Maj.-Gen. Martins Kangye, Head of Civil Military Affairs, said the project was facilitated by Maj.-Gen. Monde Ali, Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI).

He said the gesture was part of the effort to give back to the community, adding that the army would continue to provide social amenities to deserving communities considering their understanding and cooperation to the military.

“The Nigerian Army has been receiving cooperation through information and intelligence gathering from communities, especially in the crisis ravaged areas, hence our resolve to assist such communities,” he said.

He said the army had executed viable community development projects in different parts of the country, and urged the benefitting communities to regard it as a symbol of unity.

The COAS commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment and support to the Armed Forces.

“I wish to also give kudos to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor for his display of professionalism and selfless service which enabled the Armed Forces to succeed in various operations,” he.said.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Ali, said the project would enhance access to safe drinking water in the community, noting that prior to the project people trekked for about seven kilometers in search of water.

He said the project was designed with two overhead tanks of 60 litre-capacity each, four solar powered boreholes, 180 taps and 9.5 kilometres reticulation system.

Also, Alhaji Girema Modu, District Head of Lassa, lauded the gesture, adding that about 20,000 residents of the area would benefit from it.

He urged wealthy individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the gesture towards improving social and economic wellbeing of the people. (NAN)