The Nigerian Army has launched a Quick Response operation base to handle emergency security situations in Maiduguri, Borno State, and its environs. Known as Camp Delta, the base at Maimalari Cantonment would serve purely as a point for quick response to security matters.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, described the team as a confidence builder for troops engaged in the counter-terrorism war. He added that the inauguration was part of activities lined up for the 2020 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

Represented by Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Farouk Yahaya, the COAS said: “When troops are assured that response will be available at all times, they will redouble their efforts in the on-going fight.”

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Abdul Ibrahim, said even though a quick response operational base has been in existence before now, they decided to re-establish the team following the massive redeployment of troops to the reopening of liberated communities in the state. He said Camp Delta was built to improve troops capability: “The outfit will go a long way to afford the army project military force as reinforcement for any other offensive operation within Maiduguri and its environs.”

NDA drills boreholes, distributes palliatives to Kaduna villages

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has donated two boreholes to two communities in southern Kaduna State and distributed palliatives to the communities to alleviate the sufferings of the people. It also donated a tricycle ambulance to the Primary Healthcare Centre at Maro, Kajuru Local Government, to boost healthcare development in the town.

Other items donated by the academy included treated mosquito nets, blankets, facemasks, NDA-made hand sanitizers and mattresses, among other items.

The items were handed over to the chairmen of Kachia and Kajuru local government areas and representative of Agwam Adara by the academy’s Commandant, Major General Jamil Sarham, who said: “It is a symbol of our appreciation for your support in training the future leaders of our armed forces.

“The NDA has over the years supported various communities as part of its civil-military cooperation responsibilities. I am indeed proud to continue this noble tradition of NDA by providing support to communities in the area of medical services, water and sanitation.

“These interventions and outreaches, although not our primary mandate, are necessary for us to show appreciation to our host communities and all those who support and partner with us on the very important duty of transforming young men and women into professional military officers.”

He expressed the hope that the palliatives would go a long way in improving the health of the beneficiaries, urging personnel at the Maro Healthcare Centre to use the refurbished ambulance judiciously.

373 army officers commissioned

The Nigerian Army has commissioned 373 new officers into the service with a charge on them to live up to the oath of allegiance. The officers, comprising serving and non-serving personnel, are members of the Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) 25/2020.

They were commissioned after completing the six-month intensive training at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna State, and conferred with the rank of Lieutenant by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd). The minister noted that the DSSC was designed to recruit professionals from various fields into specialist corps and directorates of the Nigerian Army. He said the commissioning was significant at this time when the country was experiencing insecurity.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, Magashi charged the officers to brace up for the challenges ahead: “Your commissioning today is coming at a time when the Nigerian Army is engaged in different operations in response to the myriad of security challenges.

“These include counter-insurgency operation in the North East and anti-banditry operation in the North West, among others. Most of you will find yourself in various theatres in support of these operations. I am certain that your training has inculcated in you a high standard of discipline and professionalism, which you would be expected to inculcate in addressing these security challenges.

“We expect nothing but total commitment, loyalty, selflessness and sacrifice from you. I implore you to put all that you have learnt into practice in the discharge of your assigned roles.”

The minister told the officers that they would be posted to different corps of the Nigerian Army, where they would be exposed to further training in different specializations. He urged them to seek personal development to add value to their service to the army.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, for providing the resources to conduct the training in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the whole world.

Oyo rulers solicit military unit converted to brigade

Traditional rulers from Oke Ogun, Oyo North Senatorial District, Oyo State, have solicited the support of the Nigerian Army for security and development of their area.

The traditional rulers, who were at the Army Headquarters, also solicited the support of the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, to convert the army battalion in their domain into a full brigade.

They said this was necessary to address the security challenges in the area, which shares borders with Benin Republic. The rulers, who are also members of Oke-Ogun Development Forum, were led by the Okere of Saki, Oba Olaniyi Olabisi Oyedepo.

The royal father commended the Nigerian Army for its relentless efforts at tackling insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes and at the same time ensuring the safety of Nigerians. He said, but for the army, criminals would have overrun the country with their deadly activities.

Oba Oyedepo prayed for a speedy end to the insecurity bedevilling the country and for God to protect the officers and soldiers engaged in various operations. He called on Nigerians to support the military rather than condemn them.

He appealed to the army chief to help repair some of the bad roads in the community, provide potable water and construct army children’s school.

He also commended the army for its projects in the community, including the provision of an army school and establishment of the 244 Battalion, calling for more of such projects. He promised to provide land for the army to establish a ranch: “That way, the youths will be adequately employed and reduce restiveness among them.”

The COAS, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, promised to assist the community through its Civil Military Relations Department.

On the request to establish a brigade in the community, he said it was not an easy task as “it involves a lot of planning, logistics, finance, among other requirements.”

NASPRI inaugurates 3rd quarter 2020 courses

The Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) has commenced its 3rd quarter 2020 courses with the inauguration of new students.

Twenty-nine students, comprising young officers and soldiers, were enlisted to undergo a nine-month training. NASPRI also formally welcomed young soldiers of 79 Regular Recruit Intake posted to DAPR for orientation cadre.

Navy Commodore Kaoje, who was the special guest of honour, commended the school for the effective training of officers and soldiers/ratings in the field of public relations practice and urged them to keep it up.

Kaoje, who is also the Admiral Superintendent, Navy Assessment and Doctrine Centre, urged the participants to take their training seriously, to represent the armed forces in their various areas of deployment at the end of their training.