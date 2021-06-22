From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Troops of 63 Brigade Nigerian Army have intercepted a boat laden with 20 bags of illicit substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

The troops were on routine patrol along Asaba-Onitsha waterways when they sighted a suspicious movement of the boat, according to the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Captain George Okupe.

Okupe in a statement said the suspicion prompted troops to chase the boat to ascertain its contents.

He said the occupants on sighting the troops “closing up on them, fled into the fringes of the waterways under the cover of darkness and abandoned the boat.

‘A search was conducted on the boat which led to the discovery of 20 bags of illicit substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana).

‘Items were recovered and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Delta State Command for further investigation,’ he stated.

Okupe said troops were working in synergy with the NDLEA and other security agencies to ‘effectively wade-off criminals who trade in illicit drugs using the waterways.

‘Consequently, members public are hereby enjoined to provide useful information on criminal activities to security agencies for prompt response.

‘Additionally, law abiding citizens are further enjoined to go about their lawful businesses, while being assured of the protection of their lives and property.’