Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Nigerian Army has commenced the provision of educational support in selected schools in Bayelsa State.

Commander, 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Valentine Okoro, who disclosed this while providing educational materials and sporting equipment to Central Epie School, Opolo, Community School, Otuasega and Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama in Yenagoa, Ogbia and Kolokuma/ Opokuma local government areas respectively, announced the secondment of education instructors from the Nigerian Army Education Corps as volunteers to the three schools.

The partnership, according to him, is part of the process to enhance confidence in the Nigerian Army before the commencement of kinetic operations of Operation Crocodile Smile IV in the state.

He said: “We are here to kick start a Nigerian Army Educational Support Initiative to schools in Bayelsa State, this initiative is in pursuance of the Chief of Army Staff initiative which is premised on having a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutionally roles.

“Let me quickly add that the Chief of Army Staff places a very high premium on educational development of our youths in this country, therefore, we believe initiative as this, will encouraged a sizeable number of youths and students to achieve their dreams and contribute meaningfully to the society.

“Mentoring and development of our youths and potentials in this country is a passion for the Chief of Army Staff, which have distilled into the entire life of the Nigerian Army, let me use this opportunity to urge all students and pupils of this school to be serious with their studies, shun all criminal activities, stay away from violence and continue to promote and build good citizenry of their various societies.”