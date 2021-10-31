From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following claims by the Nigeria army that it shot and killed a top member of the Eastern Security Network(ESN),the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful rather pointed out that it was just a member that has nothing to do with its security outfit.

The victim, Udubuan Chubueze according to Powerful labelled as top member of ESN was killed at Ekwulobia, Anambra State in his compound after he returned to bury his mother. Soldiers acting on a tip off he explained invaded his compound and shot him dead claiming he earlier sustained a bullet injury.

Powerful said “We declare without equivocations that there is no iota of truth in the said fallacious statement. Mazi Udubuan Sage Chubueze is only a member of IPOB. He is not one of the ESN operatives let alone being a top commander of ESN.

“What transpired was that he came to his home in Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA to bury his dead mother and soldiers acting on a tip off from a traitor stormed his house. Yes he is an IPOB member but not ESN Commander. But those who sabotaged him shall reap the reward of treachery.” Powerful said

He added “The wicked Nigeria soldiers shot him in the leg and forced him to wear army camouflage and claimed it was what they got from him. They also lied that they recovered ammunition from him. How can a man burying his mother be doing so with ammunition? This is another blackmail to hang an innocent man.

“We want to make it categorically clear to all and sundry that ESN does not go with army uniforms or police because we are different people. Again ESN has nothing to do with pump action rifles. The Army forced all those items on him just to implicate him but God will vindicate the just.

“The claims by the Army that he has bullet wounds are all lies. We call for a forensic examination to deflate this lie. It was the Army that shot him in his compound and claimed he had bullet wounds.” Powerful asserted.

The group however has called on the United Nations not to give a blind eye to the alleged atrocities of the Nigeria security agents against Ndigbo, insisting that the world should hold Nigeria accountable for all the inhuman treatments and secret genocide against innocent people of the South East.

