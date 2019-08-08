Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Security Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has set up a committee to investigate what it described as ’unfortunate killing’ of three police intelligence office in Ibi, Jalingo, Taraba State.

Speaking to State House correspondents on Thursday after a closed-door meeting, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the committee will be constituted by the Defence Headquarters to unearth the truth about the incident.

According to him, “the council also decided that (following) the unfortunate incidents in Ibi, Taraba State, a committee will be setup under the defence headquarters, to critically look into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate development.”

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force had on Wednesday, accused some unidentified soldiers of shooting to death three police officers and a civilian along the Ibi-Jalingo Road, Taraba State, when they were taking an arrested suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, to the command headquarters in Jalingo when they were shot by the soldiers.

The police spokesman said that despite sufficient proof that they were police personnel on legitimate duty, they were shot.

The police alleged that several other officers were also injured during the attack.

But the Army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, countered the police claims stating that the policemen allegedly refused to stop at a military checkpoint and were trailed and shot dead by troops who had earlier received a distress call.

Abubakar also said that the council evaluated the current strategy of managing internal security operations all over the country and was satisfied with the current efforts being made by the security agencies at curtailing crimes in the country.

“We are making substantial progress in all the areas of conflicts,” Sadique said.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies would continue to work to ensure the security of all.

The air chief added they would also ensure that no individual or group of individuals undermined the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Asked if the council discussed the use of technology and drones to fight crimes as earlier pledged to the South-West leaders, Sadique said: “Technology will continue to play a very critical role in resolving security challenges in Nigeria.

“All the services are using one technology or the other in order to ensure that our country is secured.

“So security will continue to play a role and we are also looking at other areas of technology that are not currently in use to ensure that we put together all that is required to ensure the security of Nigerian and Nigerians.”