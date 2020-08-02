Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity working to curb banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes in the North-West have killed 80 bandits and arrested 50 bandits and their informants in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states.

A statement by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko, said that the operation flagged off on the July 6, as part of activities of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL 2020) at the Super Camp IV in Faskari, Katsina State, had recorded tremendous success since it began about one month ago.

“So far, in all the operations conducted, 80 armed bandits have been neutralised, a total of 943 cows, 633 sheep/rams recovered, 33 suspected bandits arrested, seven AK47 riffles, 1 GPMG and 16 Dane guns captured, 17 kidnapped victims rescued and 14 bandits informants and collaborators arrested,” he said.

General Onyeuko added that the gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity within the period under review had carried out a series of clearance operations, ambushes and other aggressive and confidence- building patrols within Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states.

“There is no gainsaying, therefore, that within the first month of Operation Sahel Sanity from 1st to 31st July, troops have recorded several successes in line with the aim of the operation which is to support Operation Hadarin Daji in stemming the tides of the activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, incessant killings and other sundry crimes in the North-West zone,” he said.