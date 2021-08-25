From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Government has been lauded for its continuous support in the running of the two Command Science Secondary, School (Boys), Jega and Command Girls Science Secondary School, Sabon Garin Goru, in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

Commander Education Corps, Major General Muhammed Augie made the commendation when he visited Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi.

He specifically commended the government for putting up roads, structural infrastructure and for supporting parents in the feeding of students of the two schools.

He earlier told the governor that he was in the state as the Corps Commander, Education, to go round the schools and assess their situation.

He expressed concern over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between states where the schools are located and the Army which has not been signed. He appealed to Kebbi State Government and the rest of the states where the schools are situated to formally sign the MoU to enable the Army shoulder the funding of the schools.

He said the Army Command Science Secondary Schools in the North West states comprising Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara may collapse or merge if the MoU was not signed for the military to take over their funding.