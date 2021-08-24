From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has been lauded for its continuous support in running of the two Command Science Secondary, School (Boys) Jega and Command Girls Science Secondary School, Sabon Garin Goru in Birnin Kebbi local Government

The Commander Education Corps, Major General Muhammed Augie

made the commendation in Birnin Kebbi when he paid a courtesy visit to Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi .

The Commander specifically commended Kebbi State Government under the able leadership of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for putting up roads , structural infrastructure as well as supporting the parents in the feeding of the students of the two Schools in the state.

” I am aware of what the state Government is doing especially in terms of roads and other projects in Goru and Jega “

He earlier told the governor that he was in the state as the Corps Commander Education to go round the schools and asses their situation.

” Sir as you are aware, I took mantle of leadership of the Corp on 20th of April, it is customary in the Army that after Commandant took over, he go round the units , in my own case all the schools in the Army to assess the situation on ground.

” Sir it is on this note that I m here , I went round all the schools in 81 division and Lagos 2 division, Ibadan H2 Garrison ,1 division and I am now here , this is home sir.

” The Chief of Army Staff is aware of my familiarization tour and assessment tour , it is really to assess the schools, the situation on ground and the state generally what it is obtained’, he averred.

He expressed concern over the MOU between the states where the schools are located and the Army which has not been signed.

He appealed to Kebbi State Government and the rest of the states where the schools are situated to formally sign the MOU in order to enable the Army shoulder the funding of the schools.

” Sir unless the MOU is signed, the schools are still under the state government and we expect the state to do everything to the schools “.

He said the Army Command Science Secondary Schools in the north west states comprising Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara may collapse or merge if the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is not signed for the military to take over their funding.

He said ‘ there is urgent need for the state governors in the north west to sign the MoU because the Army may review their viability’.

Responding, the Kebbi State Deputy Governor who represented Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu expressed delight with the visit.

While assuring the army that the State Government would remain committed to taking care of the schools and ensuring their sustainability .

” I want to welcome you to Kebbi State on behalf of His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

” I must say that your visit has created a kind of gingering, I assure you that before you reach where you are going, the problem is solved.

“I can assure you that those in charge of the schools are capable and the governor will sign the MoU soon for the smooth running of the two command science schools in Kebbi State’, he assured.