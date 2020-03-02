Jude Chinedu, Enugu

General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for their support which led to the success of last year’s special military operations in the South East .

Adegboye made the commendation during the 2019 West African Social Activities (WASA), a forum which promotes interaction between officers, soldiers and their host communities and also signals the end of training activities for the preceding year.

“It is pertinent to state that the division conducted exercise Atilogwu Udo 1, which was focused on checkmating criminal activities within the Division’s Area of Responsibility(AOR), such as kidnapping and cultism. The exercise consolidated on the gains of Operation Safe Conduct which ensured a hitch free 2019 general elections.

“The division also recorded a number of infrastructural projects in the AOR in 2019. These wouldn’t have been possible without the fatherly support of the Chief of Army Staff and Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. I therefore wish to thank the Governor and our COAS for their numerous support. I wish to assure you, the people of Enugu State and the nation that the division will remain focused, dedicated and resilient in order to fully consolidate on the achievements recorded last year,” said Adegboye.