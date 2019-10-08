Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, launched three operations that would take place in different parts of Nigeria, targeted at flushing out criminals from the society.

The operations include Ayem Akpatuma 2, Crocodile Smile 4, Python Aance (Egwu Eke) 4, and Positive Identification. The exercises will commence concurrently from the 9th of October to 23rd of December 2019.

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, who addressed journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, explained that the objective of the operations is to consolidate on existing operations going on in different locations in Nigeria.

The Army Chief who spoke through the Chief of Training and Operations, Major General Enobonh Udoh, said that operation Ayem Akpatuma 2 will, as usual, cover states in North Central and parts of North Western States of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Taraba as well as Kaduna and Niger States.

He explained that operation python dance (Egwu Eke) 1V, will, as usual, cover entire south east states, notably, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

He also confirmed that operation crocodile smile IV, will as usual, take place in the south south states and part of south western states, notably, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers states.

He further confirmed that operation “Positive Identification” currently ongoing in the north east will be extended to other parts of Nigeria to identify and flush out bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers as well as other sundry crimes across the various regions of Nigeria.

The Army Chief also noted that Nigerian Army Women Corps, would play key role in the operations, as they would stage robust show of force and as well, build patrols in some selected locations in Nigeria.

The Army Chief said Nigerian Army is also consolidating on its existing cordial civil-military relations, an elaborate civil military cooperation line of activities in the areas of community outreaches such as free medical outreach, educational outreach, rehabilitation of identified dilapidated roads, hospitals, schools and old peoples homes in various selected communities in Nigeria.

He enjoined Nigerians not to panic on seeing an increased presence of military personnel and other security agencies as well as movement of military vehicles, hardware and other military items in their locations.

He reassured the nation of the military’s commitment and determination to secure the country, protect lives and properties of all Nigerians.