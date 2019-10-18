Philip Nwosu

The 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Lagos, said it would commence a training exercise in preparation for Exercise Crocodile Smile IV scheduled to commence next month.

The 9 Brigade said it was carrying out the training in its capacity as the Exercise Brigade for Crocodile Smile IV, adding that the objective of the training is to foster better understanding between security agencies and sister services within the 81 Division Area of Responsibility in preparation for Exercise Crocodile Smile IV.

A statement from the Brigade’s spokesman, Major Clement Abiade, said the training is scheduled to commence inside the Ikeja Cantonment, adding: “This is in tandem with the theme of the training day which is: ‘Inter-agency cooperation: for efficient joint operations’

He explained that Exercise Crocodile Smile IV promises to provide to all stakeholders the need to synergize in their efforts to combat insecurity within the area of responsibility of the division, which includes Lagos and Ogun states.

The Army had in 2017, launched Exercise Crocodile Smile II, which was intended to sharpen troops’ skills on the procedures and conduct of internal security operations in aid of civil authorities, administration in the field, and logistics involved.

It will also availed troops the opportunity to sharpen their combat skills in the conduct of land based as well as joint riverine operations.

Additionally, the exercise featured humanitarian activities such as free medical outreach in some selected communities and the conduct of sanitation exercises by the troops for the benefit of their host communities.

Troops who participated in the exercise exhibited proficiency in equipment maintenance, reconnaissance, inter-service and inter-agency cooperation, as well as effective application of the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct and strict adherence to Rules of Engagement (ROE), during internal security operations or disaster management when called upon in aid of civil authorities.