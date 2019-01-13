Army launches Operation Python Dance 111 in Lagos

PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Army has said it will on Monday, flag off its internal security operations, code named OPERATION PYTHON DANCE III in Lagos to enhance troops’ operational readiness to combat internal security challenges.

A statement from the 81 Division in Lagos said the operation would involve personnel from other services of the Armed Forces, including the para-military services and it is meant to check mate criminals operating within the division’s area of responsibility.

The statement signed by the 81 Division spokesmen, Lieutenant Colonel Olaolu Daudu, said the military maneuver was in continuation of the 81 Division’s resolve to maintain peace and security in its area of operation, especially as the 2019 general elections approach.

He said that the Python Dance which is being launched in Lagos was to create an enabling environment for peaceful conduct of the 2019 elections.

The statement reads in parts: “In its continued determination to maintain peace and security in its area of responsibility, 81 Division will officially flag off exercise “Egwu Eke III which has commenced nationwide from December 28, 2018 to February 28, 2019.

“The in conjunction with other sister services and para-military agencies, it is aimed at enhancing troops professionalism and preparedness in combating security challenges within the 81 Division’s area of responsibility, especially as the 2019 election approaches.

“Furthermore it is to create an enabling environment for peaceful conduct of the general elections and other security threats before, during and after 2019 general elections.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, had recently said that the exercise ‘Egwu Eke,’ was geared towards reassuring law-abiding citizens of Nigerian Army’s resolve to provide adequate security and safety as the nation approaches the 2019 general elections.

“This significant event is also a reassurance of the resolve of the Nigerian Army to conduct joint operations in collaboration with other security and para-military agencies in aid of civil authority.

“It is also to reinvigorate all existing operations in the country with additional manpower, equipment and resources to address the lingering security problems in the country.”