Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has commissioned a base to facilitate quick response operation on emergency security situations in Maiduguri and its environs.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai while commissioning the base named Camp Delta at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, yesterday, said the facility would serve as a point for “quick response to security.”

Represented by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, the COAS described the quick response team as a confidence builder for troops in the frontline of the war against Boko Haram insurgents.

“When troops are assured that response will be available at all time, they will redouble their efforts in the ongoing fight,” he said while urging other operation commanders to have similar arrangements in place.

He said the launching of the team and commissioning of Camp Delta base were part of the activities lined up for this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Abdul Ibrahim said he decided to reestablish the quick reaction team following the redeployment of the previous troops to liberated communities in Borno State.