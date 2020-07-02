Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has commissioned a base for quick response operation on the emergency security situation in Maiduguri and its environs.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai while commissioning the base named Camp Delta at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri on Thursday, said the facility will serve as a point for “quick response to security.”

Represented by the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya, the COAS said the quick response team was a confidence builder for troops in the frontline of the war against Boko Haram insurgents.

“When troops are assured that response will be available at all times, they will redouble their efforts in the ongoing fight,” he said. He urged every operation commander to have a similar arrangement.

He said the launching of the team and commissioning of its base; Camp Delta, were parts of the activities lined up for this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Abdul Ibrahim said he decided to reestablish the quick reaction team following the redeployment of the previous troops to liberated communities in Borno State.

“We have the quick response team since but because of reopening of some areas and communities, we have to depot some of the troops there,” he explained.

He said the Camp Delta was built to improve on troops’ capability; “to give us avenue or place where we can project military force as reinforcement for any other offensive operation within Maiduguri and its environs.”

The Nigerian Army Day celebration is held between 1st and 6th July to remember officers and soldiers who have paid the supreme price in the line of duty to defend the territorial integrity of the country.