A five day training workshop on simulation technology boost the training needs of the Nigerian Armed Forces, security agencies, Ministries, Department and Agencies(MDA), has opened in Abuja.

The weeklong training organized by the Land Forces Simulation Center Nigeria(LFSCN), is also aimed at repositioning the center and bridge identified gaps in simulation training in the Nigerian Army, with a view to optimizing modern simulation technologies.

In his address at the occasion, the Chief of Training, Major General A B Ibrahim, while noting that the LFSCN was established to optimize simulation technologies for capacity building of personnel, commended the center for the training and expressed the hope that it would further put the center in a good stead for better service delivery to not just the Nigerian army, but the armed forces and Nigeria in general.

He said “One of the cardinal objectives of establishing the LFSCN is to enhance operational performance of NA personnel through conceptual planning and the use of simulation systems across all levels of command. I have no doubt in my mind that having conducted battalion and brigade simulation exercises in the first quarter of this year’s training cycle, this Centre is well positioned to achieve its objectives.

Continuing, the Chief of training, said “I am aware that the battle decision making tools currently being used in the Centre is the MASA SWORD software. This software, which is versatile and robust, has enabled the Centre to effectively conduct the simulation trainings carried out this year. This workshop is therefore expected to create simulation training awareness among stakeholders as well as effectively position the Centre to employ simulation technology to meet the training needs of the NA, AFN and security agencies as well as MDAs.

“It is therefore imperative for all participants to pay attention in order to derive maximum benefit from the workshop. The envisaged constructive outcomes from this workshop will contribute immensely to professionalism and readiness that are inclusive as cardinal pillars of the Chief of Army Staff’s vision which is “to have a Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment in the Defence of Nigeria”.

He charged the participants to take the training seriously and equip themselves with adequate knowledge on simulation technology that would enhance effective training in their various Areas Of Responsibilities.

Earlier in his address, the Director General of the center Major General F O Omoigui, said the Simulation Training Workshop with the theme “Using Simulation Technology in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges in Nigeria”, has not only become a veritable tool for armed forces across the globe to develop tactical, strategical and doctrinal solutions, but affords users the unique training experiences and at the same time saving time and resources.

He said Military endeavours in fields such as ground, maritime, air warfares, paramilitary activities, crisis and disaster management, have benefited immensely from simulation trainings.

“It is in view of this that this Workshop will seek to address identified gaps in simulation training in the Nigerian Army (NA) with a view to optimising modern simulation technologies.

“The Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria (LFSCN) was established to enhance operational efficiency of the Nigerian Army through development of simulation facilities for realistic training through Workshops such as this.

According to him, “The Centre has conducted one Battalion SIMEX as well as one Brigade SIMEX in the course of the 2022 training year. For instance, the Centre has the capability to conduct simulation exercises in internal security operations for the NPF, DSS and the NSCDC, while also carrying out simulation exercises in disaster management and election violence for NEMA as well as INEC respectively”.