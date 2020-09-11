Young Officers Course 45/20 (YOC) were at the manufacturing plant to have first-hand knowledge of how the vehicles are produced.

Conducting the students and their instructors round the plant, chairman and chief executive officer of the company, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, described the partnership between his company and the Nigerian Army as very cordial.

He said his company would continue to promote made-in-Nigeria vehicles, promising to support the army to achieve its operational activities.

Team leader of the group, Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, Brigadier-General, O.M. Dare, said they were at the plant as part of the school’s curriculum for students to have practical knowledge of operations at the plant.

He thanked the management for granting them access and said the visit would go a long way to broaden their knowledge.

Construction of barracks, units begin in Gombe

The Nigerian Army said it has commenced construction of accommodation and barracks at the 301 Artillery Regiment on the land donated by the Gombe State government.

The army said it hoped to move its headquarters to the site, which would also serve as its headquarters in the state as soon as construction work was completed.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, said this when he visited Governor Inuwa Yahaya in Gombe. He thanked the governor for donating the land to the Nigerian Army and his support for the counter-insurgency war.

He said the land would go a long way to improve army operations. He called for more support from the governor to complete the project, which has tremendous facilities for training.

The governor commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their courage in tackling terrorism and other forms of criminality bedevilling the nation, even as he promised to always assist the army.

He said: “Gombe State has been a home for individuals fleeing from crises in the neighbouring states of Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Taraba.

Government has been providing succour to everyone who seeks refuge in the state in its own little way.”

Befitting accommodation for Abogo Cantonment soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has promised to build befitting barracks for officers and soldiers at the Abogo Largema Military Cantonment, Biu, Borno State.

He was at the cantonment to launch water projects. He expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work being done on the renovation works at the barracks: “It does not befit the standard of the Nigerian Army.”

He promised to direct Nigerian Army engineers to embark on proper renovation works in the cantonment with a view to making it befitting for officers, soldiers and their families, adding that improving the welfare of personnel and their families remained of utmost concern.

He later inaugurated some water projects. He commended the efforts of the commanding officers of 331 Artillery Battalion, Lt.-Col. A.Y. Ardo, and 231 Tank Battalion, Lt.-Col. M.E. Obi: “I want to thank the commanding officers for their resourcefulness towards solving the perennial water problems in this cantonment.

“The commanding officers have shown the responsiveness in the provision of water to meet the needs of the soldiers and their families to have potable water for their consumption and domestic use.

“I want to also urge the commanding officers to be judicious in the use of the resources at their disposal, no matter how small. We will try to see how we can improve on your barrack accommodation, but it seems there is still much work to be done. We will still build more.”

The COAS commended troops of the cantonment for their efforts in stabilising security in their area of responsibility, urging them to continue to dominate the space and ensure that there are no security threats in the area.

He charged them to remain steadfast, loyal and committed to the country and obey their superiors.

NDA commandant charges cadets to be courageous

The commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Major-General Jamil Sarham, has charged graduating cadets to be apolitical, patriotic and loyal to the Nigerian armed forces and the nation.

He said the nation required nothing but absolute loyalty from them when they eventually got commissioned. He gave the charge at the pre-commission lecture for army cadets of 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46, in Kaduna.

The commandant charged them to imbibe the tenets of faithfulness, obedience, devotion, trustworthiness, dependability, dedication and commitment to duty: “The NDA has remained focused to its task of producing educated and honourable officers by providing them with military and academic training.

“The institution has placed discipline, honour, integrity, physical fitness and endurance on them during their training.”

He urged them to abide by the core values of the Nigerian Army to succeed in overcoming some of the challenges they might face in the field.

He reminded the cadets that the armed forces were currently engaged in various internal security operations across the country: “As junior commanders, you must be quick-witted and adaptable, to beat evolving adversary tactics and exploit all opportunities to succeed.”