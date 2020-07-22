Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 26-year-old man, Sunday Uzoigbe, has been arrested in Asaba, Delta State, by operatives of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

The suspect was nabbed with a pump action gun by troops of ‘Operation Checkmate’ during a routine patrol while attempting to rob locals around Anwai Road area of the state capital at about 8.45pm on Sunday.

A source within the brigade said the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

According to the source, the suspect, who hails from Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, resides at Ugwugbolo area in Camp 74 community of Asaba.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of armed robbery gang and “specialised on robbing people within Asaba and its environs.

“The suspect also confessed that the Huawei handset found in his possession was earlier snatched before his arrest at Nnebisi – Ogbogologo area of Asaba from an unknown civilian.”

A source said the suspect confessed that the handset was snatched in connivance with his accomplice who is now at large.

“Items recovered from the suspect include 1 x pump action gun (KRAL with registration number 5455) and a mobile phone (Huawei android handset).

“Meanwhile, the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

“However, the brigade would continue to intensify the fight against criminal activities within the state.

“Members of the general public are once again enjoined to continue to support the security agencies with relevant information that could assist in dealing with the criminals,” the source stated.