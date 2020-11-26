By Molly Kilete, Abuja

Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force have released the promotion lists of new Colonels, Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals and other senior officers.

The promotion follows the conclusion of the Army, Navy and Air Force Board meeting held at the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was chaired by Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, was attended by Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Ibok-Ette Ibas, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, secretaries of the various services among other members.

At the meeting, officers in the ranks of Colonel in the Army, Captain in the Navy and Group Captains in the Nigerian Air Force were promoted to the next ranks of Brigadier Generals, Commodores and Air Commodores, respectively.

Also promoted were officers in the ranks of Brigadier-General, Commodore and Air Commodore to the new ranks of Major-General, Rear Admiral and Air Vice Marshall, respectively, for the Army, Navy and NAF.

Officers in the ranks of Lieutenant-Colonel in the Army, Lieutenant Commander in the Navy and Wing Commander in the NAF were also presented to be promoted to the next ranks of Colonel, Captain and Group Captain, respectively.

Former Director, Defence Information, Abubakar Rabe, and Provost Marshal Army Ahmed were promoted to their new ranks of Major General, while the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Saghir Musa, has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier-General.