From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The 82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu, yesterday said it was not building Ruga settlement in any part of the South East region.

Debunking allegation that the Division was currently constructing a Ruga Settlement at Igbo-Etiti community in Udi Local Government of Enugu State, authorities of 82 Division described the allegation as baseless, explaining that Nigerian Army Engineers were not constructing any Ruga Settlement in any part of the country.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, the Division said it noted with utmost concern, the baseless allegation which according to it was aired “through an outlawed online radio.”

The authorities of the Division therefore, said, “Though this inciting broadcast emanates from a source bereft of any credibility whatsoever, there is need however to present the facts clearly for the sake of posterity.

“It must be emphasised that Nigerian Army Engineers are not constructing any Ruga Settlement in any part of Nigeria. Rather, the Engineers are currently constructing a military training facility at Igbo-Etiti Community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State.

“Upon completion, the facility will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law abiding citizens across the South East. Any counter narrative aired on the project is a malicious falsehood aimed at inciting the public against the Nigerian Army.”

The statement therefore, advised members of the public to disregard “such untrue and false information emanating from this aforementioned media or any information source.

‘The Nigerian Army remains a credible institution that unites the country and has no place for ethno-religious sentiments. We shall continue to carry out our constitutional tasks objectively across the country and remain totally apolitical.”