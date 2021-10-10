From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has commissioned the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare School in Abuja, to tackle the issue of insecurity and territorial warfare in cyberspace.

The school located at Giri, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also witnessed the commencement of the training of 30 officers in the maiden Digital Literacy Internet and Core Computing Certification Course (IC3) and Basic Cyber Laboratory course.

The training according to the COAS is aimed at equipping the participants with necessary knowledge required to manipulate current and future Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

The COAS, represented by the Director General, Land Forces Simulation Centre, Major General Felix Omoigui, said the establishment of the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command had become necessary to properly defend the territorial integrity of the nation in cyberspace.

