From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Over 200 officers of the rank of captain in the Nigerian Army are expected to converge on Jaji Military Cantonment for the senior staff course qualifying examination starting tomorrow and ending on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Acting Deputy Director, Training and Doctrine Command, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Ademola Adegoke in a statement yesterday said the examination is a pre-requisite for promotion to the rank of major in the Nigerian Army.

“The examination is being hosted by Headquarters Infantry Corps and Centre. Consequently, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army will be conducting the examination as scheduled which is critical to the career planning of the affected officers,” Adegoke said.

