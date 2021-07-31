From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Over 200 officers of the ranks of Captain in the Nigerian Army are expected to converge at Jaji Military Cantonment for the senior staff course qualifying examination from August 2 to 6..

Acting Deputy Director, Training and Doctrine Command, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Ademola Adegoke, in a statement on Saturday said the examination is a prerequisite for promotion to the rank of Major in the Nigerian Army.

According to him, ‘in pursuance of Army Headquarters Training Directives 2021, over two hundred officers of the ranks of Captain in the Nigerian Army will converge at Jaji Military Cantonment for the senior staff course qualifying examination from Monday, August 2 to Friday 6 August 2021.

“The Examination which is an important prerequisite for promotion to the rank of Major in the Nigerian Army is being hosted by Headquarters Infantry Corps and Centre.

‘Consequently, Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army will be conducting the Examination as scheduled which is critical to the career planning of the affected officers.’

