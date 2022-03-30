From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Officers and soldiers of the Directorate of Army Physical Training (DAPT) have been commended for improving the physical fitness of soldiers and galvanising the conduct of tactical level fitness schedules in the Nigerian Army.

The PT personnel have also been commended for conducting the physical efficiency tests, physical fitness assessment and other fitness sporting competitions in the Nigerian Army with integrity.

Chief Of Training (Army), Major General AB Ibrahim, gave the commendation at the opening of the Maiden Strategic and Leadership Training Workshop of the Directorate holding in Abuja.

Represented by Major General OT Olatoye at the ceremony, the COT said: ‘I am therefore glad to state that the renewed efforts on reinvigorating physical fitness training have improved the state of fitness of our troops and reduced complaints about fitness level in the Nigerian Army. I must also acknowledge the successes of Nigerian Army sportsmen and teams under the tutelage of the Directorate of Army Physical Training. The victory in the Inter-Services Games 2021, which was the first in over 12 years, the First Position in the Military Category and the Overall Second Runner up Trophy in the National Open Swimming Championship 2021 among others are gratifying. I, therefore congratulate the Directorate of Army Physical Training for its worthy achievements.

‘Furthermore, I am delighted that the Directorate has ventured into constructive engagements with relevant stakeholders towards capacity building and repositioning for greater performance. The drive has led to the conceptualisation of this Maiden Strategic and Leadership Training Workshop with an apt theme of “Capacity Building of Directorate of Army Physical Training’s Leadership for Fitness Training Towards Combat Effectiveness in a Joint Environment.’

He expressed the hope that the discussions at the Workshop would be constructive and lead to actionable recommendations which would appropriately prepare and re-position the Directorate to address contemporary fitness issues and preparedness for future requirements.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director of Army Physical Training, Brigadier General Fawole, said the Directorate has made tremendous efforts in the last year to position itself through various innovations in fitness training.

He said the training was organised to improve the fitness for combat efficiency and in sports by the NA, ‘which will lead to the attainment of the Vision of the COAS which is to have “A Professional NA Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”‘.