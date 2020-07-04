BY; PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Army said it would soon commenced the rotation for soldiers who have stay longer time fighting the Boko Haram terrorists in the north east.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai who gave the assurance said the force has already rotated 389 soldiers and will soon rotate more.

General Buratai who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Major General Olu Irefin at the commissioning of the completed projects of the force inside the Ikeja Cantonment in Lagos was speaking to wives of soldiers, some whose husbands are still fighting in the north east.



The commissioning of the accommodation was to mark the 2020 edition of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

His word: “Those of you whose husbands are in the north east, continue to pray for them and wish them well, on our part we are doing our best to rotate those who have stayed long, I am sure you are aware that we rotated some 389 sometime ago, we are still in the cause of doing that, very soon, Chief has given me the instruction to rotate more troops and we shall be doing it.”

The Army Chief said that the block of flats being commissioned were accommodation for troops and their families, urging them to ensure proper maintenance of the newly renovated buildings.

The Army Chief also commissioned the 9 Brigade Officers’ mess inside the cantonment, which was reconstructed by the Brigade Command Brigadier General M.A Etsu-Ndagi on the directive of the Chief of Army Staff.

He also commissioned accommodation for Nigerian Army Aviation Pilots inside the barrack

In another development the force also distributed palliatives to residents of Onigbongbo area of Lagos.

Residents of the area applauded the force for the distribution, explaining that the force had always been good neighbours to them residing in the area.