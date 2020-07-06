Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army has said it would soon commence the rotation of soldiers who have spent longer time fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai who gave the assurance said the force had already rotated 389 soldiers and would rotate more.

Buratai represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major Gen Olu Irefin, was speaking to wives of soldiers, some whose husbands are still fighting in the North East at the commissioning of the completed projects of the force inside the Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos.

The commissioning of the accommodation was to mark the 2020 edition of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

“Those of you whose husbands are in the North East, continue to pray for them and wish them well. On our part we are doing our best to rotate those who have stayed long, I am sure you are aware that we rotated some 389 sometime ago, we are still in the cause of doing that, very soon, Chief has given me the instruction to rotate more troops and we shall be doing it,”he said.

The Army chief said the block of flats being commissioned were accommodation for troops and their families, urging them to ensure proper maintenance of the newly renovated buildings.

The Army chief also commissioned the 9 Brigade Officers’ mess inside the cantonment, which was reconstructed by the Brigade Command, Brig Gen M.A Etsu-Ndagi on the directive of the Chief of Army Staff. He also commissioned accommodation for Nigerian Army Aviation Pilots inside the barrack.

In another development the force also distributed palliatives to residents of Onigbongbo area of Lagos.