The Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies, yesterday called for synergy in tackling the security challenges currently facing the country.

Representatives of the security outfits spoke differently in Ibadan, at this year’s Operational Planning Cadre training programme organised by the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, for the security agencies operating in the state.

The theme of the programme is: “Inter-agency Collaboration and Cooperation in Mitigating Contemporary Security Challenges”.

Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, in his presentation, said that the goals and objectives of the nation’s security agencies might not be achieved without collaborating with one another.

Represented by Ayodele Sonubi, Enwonwu, said: “We came from different agencies that cumulated into what we call security. Therefore, we need to improve and work together towards achieving better results. There is no single security outfit that can do it alone in terms of securing the nation. All hands must be on deck to achieve our objectives of securing the country,” he said.

A representative of NDLEA, ACN Luka Yerima, said it was imperative for the existing good relationships among senior officers to be extended to the rank and file. Yerima also stressed the need to address the problem of unhealthy rivalry among junior officers to enable them work harmoniously to achieve a common goal.

Chijoke Inyama, a representative of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said that some security agencies had the attitude of not responding to distress calls from other security agencies. In his opening address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje, said that the training would enhance understanding, growth and development among security agencies.

The programme was also attended by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Correctional Service.