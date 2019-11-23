Christopher Oji, Lagos

In a bid to address the notorious traffic congestion on Lagos roads, security, paramilitary, traffic and safety agencies have agreed to join forces.

The traffic management agreement was reached Friday evening after a joint meeting chaired by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu at the Police Command Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja.

This was a follow up to the emergency meeting the CP had with Area Commanders, Area Operations Officers, State Traffic Officer and Divisional Traffic Officers on traffic management and control.

In attendance were representatives of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Navy, Department of State Service (DSS) Civil Defence, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) and Neighborhood Watch.

In the meeting they agreed on a multiagency approach and collaboration to holistically manage and control traffic and traffic related crimes in Nigeria’s most populous state. It was equally agreed that personnel of the various agencies be warned against violating traffic laws.

Mr Odumosu had earlier during his taking over from the former Commissioner of Police declared a state of emergency on traffic in the state.

He vowed to put his men and officers on their toes in the fight against crime and to make sure that traffic issues were tackled headlong.

Odumosu told Lagos residents that as authorities work to ease up traffic in the state of 21 million, they can be rest assured that they would always arrive at their destinations on time.