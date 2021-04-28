By Christopher Oji

The Nigerian Army and the Police have agreed to unite in the war against crime and criminality in Lagos State .

The Security agencies reached the agreement, yesterday, when the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, played host to the outgoing and the new Commanders of the 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ikeja, Brig. Gen. Sale Kawugana and Brig. General ML Saraso, respectively, at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

The outgoing Commander, during the visit and short meeting, presented the new Commander to the Commissioner of Police and the management team of the Lagos State Police Command, as a practice in the system, so as to sustain the already established synergy and working relationship between the Police Command and the Nigerian Army in the state.

The CP emphasised on the need for all security agencies, particularly the Police and the Armed Forces in the state, to supervise their rank and file, with a view to curbing some of their overzealous and unprofessional acts, while discharging their duties or relating with members of the public.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said: “The Generals applauded the efforts of the CP towards having improved security mechanisms in the state and thriving hard to embrace all security agencies in the state for quality service delivery.

“In his response, the police boss appreciated the duo for creating time to visit and discuss security of the state with him in his office. He commended the outgoing Commander, Brig Gen Sale Kawugana, for his calmness and acts of professionalism displayed within his short time in the Brigade. CP Odumosu promised to consistently relate and work with all the security agencies in the state, to combat crimes and criminality in all ramifications.”

In the same vein, Odumosu, received the Zonal Director of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA 2), Network Centre, Lagos, Mr Ahmed Lawal, in his office.

The CP and the Zonal Director discussed extensively on the security of the state and the need to collaborate on information management and enlightenment programmes to promote the concept of Community Policing in the State.

Odumosu, seized the opportunity to reinstate his commitment to eradicating cultism and other social vices, especially traffic robbery, in the state, as the officers and men of the command have been directed to discharge their duties and enforce every law in the State professionally, as expected.