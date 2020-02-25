The Nigerian Army on Tuesday, presented cheques of undisclosed amount to 22 families of its personnel who lost their lives in battle field in 2019 for their group life assurance benefits.

The Deputy Director, Welfare, Department of Army Administration, Brig.-Gen. Isah Abdullahi, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries.

He explained that the cheques represented their entitlements from the group life assurance policy of army, saying that the payment was in addition to the various statutory entitlements of the deceased personnel which the army had already paid to their families.

Abdullahi urged the beneficiaries to be judicious in the utilisation of the money by carefully planning for its usage.

He also advised them to be careful in handling the money and avoid in-fighting among members of the families.

He gave assurance that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, was committed to the welfare of all officers and men of Nigerian army as well as their families.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mr Ukachukwu Chinonso, thanked the army for not leaving the families of the deceased personnel to suffer the pain of losing their loved ones.

Chinonso said that the death of his brother was a great loss to his family, adding that his grandfather also died in war front.

He prayed that the war should come to an end soon. (NAN)